Chinese team uses AI to create wide-angle 3D display not requiring glasses

Xinhua) 15:03, December 02, 2025

SHANGHAI, Dec. 2 (Xinhua) -- Imagine watching a car race on your computer screen where the vehicles leap out into your room, staying highly visible even as you shift from side to side in front of your desk, and all without 3D glasses or special headsets.

This immersive experience is now closer to reality via new display technology developed by Chinese researchers.

The system, called EyeReal, uses artificial intelligence (AI) to create glasses-free 3D visuals on desktop-sized screens, overcoming a decades-long challenge in consumer electronics, according to a paper published recently in the journal Nature.

This display achieves a 100-degree field of view with full HD resolution -- allowing viewers to naturally move around while maintaining clear 3D effects that previous technologies could only achieve in much smaller displays or with limited viewing angles.

Researchers from Shanghai AI Laboratory and Fudan University, also located in east China's Shanghai, have employed an AI-powered approach that tracks eye movement and dynamically optimizes the image using a simple stack of three standard LCD panels, making it potentially suitable for future consumer applications.

The display achieves a high resolution of 1,920 plus 1,080 with a refresh rate exceeding 50 frames per second -- delivering smooth and natural visuals, the study noted.

"Our device could potentially enable applications in educational tools, 3D design and virtual reality," the researchers said.

