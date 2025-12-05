Home>>
China approves all compliant rare earth-related export applications for civilian use
(Xinhua) 09:36, December 05, 2025
BEIJING, Dec. 4 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Commerce said on Thursday that the Chinese government has given timely approval to all compliant export applications for rare earth-related items intended for civilian use.
China implements export controls on rare earth-related items in accordance with laws and regulations, said ministry spokesperson He Yadong at a regular press briefing.
China has been actively making use of general licenses and other facilitation measures to promote compliant trade in dual-use items and effectively safeguard the security and stability of global production and supply chains, the spokesperson added.
