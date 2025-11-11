China tightens precursor chemical exports, mandates licenses for U.S., Mexico, Canada

Xinhua) 09:35, November 11, 2025

BEIJING, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- China on Monday added the United States, Mexico and Canada to a list of countries requiring special export licenses for specific precursor chemicals.

The new rule, effective immediately, was jointly issued by the Ministry of Commerce, the Ministry of Public Security, the Ministry of Emergency Management, the General Administration of Customs and the National Medical Products Administration.

The adjustment involves revising the management catalog of precursor chemicals for export to specific countries or regions, as well as the catalog of specific countries or regions -- officially adding the United States, Mexico and Canada to the latter.

Furthermore, 13 specific types of precursor chemicals were included in the management catalog, with the new controls explicitly targeting exports to these three North American countries.

Exporters are now required to apply for a license when exporting related chemicals to the United States, Mexico or Canada.

