Peng Liyuan, Brigitte Macron visit Beijing People's Art Theatre

Xinhua) 08:19, December 05, 2025

Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Brigitte Macron, wife of French President Emmanuel Macron, visit the Beijing People's Art Theatre in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 4, 2025. Brigitte is accompanying the French president on his state visit to China. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

BEIJING, Dec. 4 (Xinhua) -- Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Brigitte Macron, wife of French President Emmanuel Macron, visited the Beijing People's Art Theatre (BPAT) here on Thursday.

Brigitte is accompanying the French president on his state visit to China.

Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Brigitte Macron, wife of French President Emmanuel Macron, visit the Beijing People's Art Theatre in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 4, 2025. Brigitte is accompanying the French president on his state visit to China. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Brigitte Macron, wife of French President Emmanuel Macron, visit the Beijing People's Art Theatre in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 4, 2025. Brigitte is accompanying the French president on his state visit to China. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

At the Theatre Museum of the BPAT, Peng and Brigitte gained a detailed understanding of the development of the BPAT and its exchanges with the French theater community. They viewed the stage set of the classic play "Teahouse" in the theater. At the theater center, Peng invited Brigitte to watch a play segment, and they engaged in a warm conversation with the performers.

Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Brigitte Macron, wife of French President Emmanuel Macron, visit the Beijing People's Art Theatre in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 4, 2025. Brigitte is accompanying the French president on his state visit to China. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

Peng said generations of Chinese dramatists have adhered to inheriting and promoting fine traditional Chinese culture in their artistic creations, and learned from foreign theaters, actively advancing innovation and development.

Noting that both China and France are major cultural countries, Peng expressed hope that artists from both sides will strengthen exchanges and mutual learning, and create more outstanding artistic works.

Brigitte thanked Peng for her thoughtful arrangements. She spoke highly of Chinese dramatic arts, and expressed her willingness to actively promote people-to-people and cultural exchanges between the two countries, and enhance mutual understanding and friendship between the people.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)