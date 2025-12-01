Reunification will only make Taiwan better

16:15, December 01, 2025 By Li Zhenguang ( Chinadaily.com.cn

The Taipei 101 skyscraper commands the urban landscape in Taipei, Taiwan. [Photo/Xinhua]

This week, the Chinese mainland authorities criticized Taiwan leader Lai Ching-te for publicly siding with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's provocative and risky remarks on Taiwan. In addition to showcasing Japanese-sourced sushi lunch, Lai further exacerbated tensions on Wednesday by proposing a special $40 billion budget for US arms purchases, including an air defense system called the "Taiwan Dome".

His clown-like gestures are not only disgusting but will also push Taiwan into a more perilous situation. The mainland's condemnation is not merely a warning; it has the iron will and strong capabilities to safeguard the integrity of its sovereignty.

On Sept 3, a grand gathering commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression (1931-45) and the World Anti-Fascist War was held in Beijing. A magnificent military parade demonstrated the nation's formidable strength in safeguarding its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The recent recommendations for the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-30) released after the fourth plenary session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China outlined the objectives and tasks for the next five years, including advancing the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations and the cause of national reunification on the new journey to fully building a modern socialist country.

On Oct 24, the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress adopted a decision to designate Oct 25 as Commemoration Day of Taiwan's Restoration. A conference marking the 80th anniversary of Taiwan's restoration was convened in Beijing that day, painting a vivid picture of Taiwan's bright prospects as an integral part of a reunified China and shaping an unstoppable momentum toward national reunification.

These events have significantly bolstered the determination and confidence of all Chinese people, including the compatriots in Taiwan, in advancing the cause of national reunification. The historical wheels of national reunification and national rejuvenation are rolling forward and the complete reunification of China is an inevitable historical conclusion. The sooner the Taiwan question is resolved and the nation is reunified, the more it will benefit Taiwan's development and the lives of compatriots in Taiwan.

Confronted with this unstoppable trend and the bright future in store for Taiwan, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and "Taiwan independence" separatist forces are growing apprehensive and resorting to all sorts of obstructions.

Lai's recent actions and statements rejecting the push for reunification are nothing but a betrayal of history. Just 95 years ago, the Wushe uprising marked a brave chapter in the indigenous villagers' fight against Japanese colonial rulers. During the five decades of cruel Japanese rule, Taiwan compatriots continuously resisted. Yet, Lai has tarnished Taiwan's history by flattering a Japanese politician who has sent an extremely worrying signal of reviving militarism.

His shameful opposition to the reunification poses a grave threat to peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. Achieving national reunification is a just cause, beneficial for the present, foundational for the future, and a blessing for generations to come.

Once reunification is realized, with the strong backing of the motherland, Taiwan will witness improved economic development, more secure energy and resource supplies, enhanced infrastructure, stronger security safeguards, broader international engagement and greater well-being as well as a richer cultural and spiritual life for its residents.

Resolving the Taiwan question and realizing the complete national reunification are the shared aspirations of all Chinese people. By prioritizing the selfish interests of his political party and openly advocating opposition to the advancement of reunification, Lai is turning against the whole Chinese nation, risking hijacking the residents of Taiwan onto the secessionist chariot and pushing the youth in Taiwan into the battlefield as cannon fodder.

Since he assumed office, Lai has stubbornly adhered to the separatist stance of "Taiwan independence", disregarding the well-being and interests of compatriots and businesses in Taiwan, and intensifying efforts to obstruct and restrict cross-Strait exchanges and cooperation. He has been seeking forced "economic decoupling" and severance of cross-Strait industry chains and squandering resources that should have been used to improve livelihoods and boost the economy on arms purchases just to curry favor with external forces.

Through judicial suppression, revocation of household registration, deportation and other means of intimidation, the DPP authorities have ruthlessly suppressed political parties, organizations, and individuals in Taiwan who participate in cross-Strait exchanges or support reunification, depriving them of their legitimate right to pursue reunification. The crude actions and sinister motives of the DPP have drawn condemnation from the public on both sides of the Strait.

Reunification brings benefits, while "Taiwan independence" leads to a dead end. His blatant cries against reunification not only constitute a severe violation of the rights of people in Taiwan, but also seriously harm the interests of local businesses.

Lai's provocative rhetoric against reunification is a futile attempt to reverse his political decline on the island. Driven by the selfish political agenda of pursuing "independence", the DPP authorities have ignored mainstream public opinion in Taiwan, recklessly wasting public funds on militarization.

On the one hand, the DPP is facing external pressure from the United States and on the other, it has suffered setbacks such as the recall vote failure on the domestic front. Incompetent at governance, beset by political troubles and cornered in a hopeless situation, Lai is trying to escalate cross-Strait hostility through his outcry against reunification in a desperate bid to shift focus and turn the tide.

The lies of "Taiwan independence" may deceive some people for some time, but they cannot deceive all the people all the time. The residents of Taiwan will eventually see through the true nature of "Taiwan independence" and recognize that only the complete national reunification can ensure lasting peace in the Taiwan Strait and enduring well-being for Taiwan.

The author is the dean of the Taiwan Research Institute at Beijing Union University. The views don't necessarily reflect those of China Daily.

