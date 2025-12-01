China's first space documentary screened in Bulgaria

Visitors view a large-scale model of the Chinese space station as they attend a screening of "Blue Planet Outside the Window" or "SHENZHOU 13" in Sofia, Bulgaria, Nov. 30, 2025. (Photo by Marian Draganov/Xinhua)

SOFIA, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) -- "Blue Planet Outside the Window" or "SHENZHOU 13," China's first space documentary filmed in space, was screened here on Sunday, showcasing the wonders of aerospace technology.

The event was co-hosted by the Chinese Embassy in Bulgaria and the Space Research and Technology Institute of the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences.

Held at the academy's headquarters, the screening featured large-scale models of the Chinese space station and the Long March-2F carrier rocket. Guests also received a selection of China-related books.

Chinese Ambassador to Bulgaria Dai Qingli recalled that exactly one year ago, in the same venue, the event "Talking with Taikonauts" was organized. During that event, the three taikonauts of the Shenzhou-19 mission, then in orbit, enthusiastically answered questions from Bulgarian primary and secondary school students.

To mark the first anniversary of that inspiring exchange, this screening was arranged, Dai said. The documentary fully presents the work and daily life of Chinese astronauts during their six-month mission aboard China's space station from October 2021 to April 2022 and the first spacewalk by a Chinese female astronaut.

"We hope that by organizing this screening, we can inspire more Bulgarian youth and students to learn about modern China and dedicate themselves to the study of science and technology," Dai said.

In a letter to the event, Evelina Slavcheva, president of the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences, emphasized that the film was not only exciting but also an opportunity to reflect on the remarkable achievements in space exploration, and on the scientists, engineers, and astronauts whose efforts make such missions possible.

"We hope this film will inspire younger audiences to become part of the next generation of explorers, innovators, and discoverers," she said.

She added that the screening represented another step forward in strengthening ties between the two countries' scientific communities and in promoting deeper understanding of space exploration.

The documentary film also received a strong response from viewers. Veronika Prezhdarova said China's advances in space technology demonstrate strong technological leadership, and she appreciated the documentary's emphasis on women's participation in the mission.

Iliya Valov from the town of Pazardzhik said "I found the film extremely fascinating and very emotional, at least for me, because I'm passionate about space exploration and space adventures."

