China's space authority sets up new department to oversee commercial space sector

BEIJING, Nov. 29 (Xinhua) -- The China National Space Administration (CNSA) announced on Saturday that it has recently set up a new department dedicated to overseeing the rapidly growing commercial space sector.

The establishment of the commercial space department marks a significant step in providing specialized regulation for the industry, which is expected to consistently promote high-quality development and benefit the entire industrial chain, the CNSA said.

In recent years, China's commercial space sector has achieved historic progress, driven by supportive policies, technological breakthroughs, and market demand, through collaborative innovation across the industrial chain.

A CNSA official stated that the number of commercial space enterprises in China has now surpassed 600. The sector's development potential is being steadily unlocked while ensuring safety.

The CNSA recently released an action plan to promote the high-quality and safe development of commercial space from 2025 to 2027. The plan aims to integrate commercial space into the country's overall space development layout.

