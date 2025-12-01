In pics: exhibition on cultural relics from Shang Dynasty at Tianjin Museum

Xinhua) 09:05, December 01, 2025

This photo shows a tiger-shaped artifact at an exhibition on cultural relics from the Shang Dynasty (1600 BC-1046 BC) at the Tianjin Museum in Tianjin, north China, Nov. 29, 2025. The exhibition, featuring more than 180 pieces (sets) of cultural relics from the Shang Dynasty, has received more than 400,000 visitors since its opening on Aug. 23. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Visitors view an artifact at an exhibition on cultural relics from the Shang Dynasty (1600 BC-1046 BC) at the Tianjin Museum in Tianjin, north China, Nov. 29, 2025. The exhibition, featuring more than 180 pieces (sets) of cultural relics from the Shang Dynasty, has received more than 400,000 visitors since its opening on Aug. 23. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

People view an exhibition on cultural relics from the Shang Dynasty (1600 BC-1046 BC) at the Tianjin Museum in Tianjin, north China, Nov. 29, 2025. The exhibition, featuring more than 180 pieces (sets) of cultural relics from the Shang Dynasty, has received more than 400,000 visitors since its opening on Aug. 23. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Visitors view artifacts at an exhibition on cultural relics from the Shang Dynasty (1600 BC-1046 BC) at the Tianjin Museum in Tianjin, north China, Nov. 29, 2025. The exhibition, featuring more than 180 pieces (sets) of cultural relics from the Shang Dynasty, has received more than 400,000 visitors since its opening on Aug. 23. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

A visitor views exhibits at an exhibition on cultural relics from the Shang Dynasty (1600 BC-1046 BC) at the Tianjin Museum in Tianjin, north China, Nov. 29, 2025. The exhibition, featuring more than 180 pieces (sets) of cultural relics from the Shang Dynasty, has received more than 400,000 visitors since its opening on Aug. 23. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)