Caoxian County witnesses fast-developing pet economy in E China's Shandong

Xinhua) 08:50, December 01, 2025

A citizen views pet clothing in Caoxian County, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 29, 2025.

In recent years, Caoxian has turbocharged its pet economy blueprint into a full-throttle sprint toward becoming a global pet-product powerhouse.

At present, Caoxian has established a complete industrial chain covering pet home furnishings, food, apparel and more. In the first ten months this year, the total value of the local pet economy reached 2.58 billion yuan (about 365 million U.S. dollars), up 15.4 percent year on year. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

Workers are busy at the production line of Zhongyu Pet Food (Heze) Co., Ltd. in Caoxian County, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 29, 2025.

In recent years, Caoxian has turbocharged its pet economy blueprint into a full-throttle sprint toward becoming a global pet-product powerhouse.

At present, Caoxian has established a complete industrial chain covering pet home furnishings, food, apparel and more. In the first ten months this year, the total value of the local pet economy reached 2.58 billion yuan (about 365 million U.S. dollars), up 15.4 percent year on year. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

A staff member sorts pet home furnishing components at the Caoxian Haina Wooden Crafts Co., Ltd. in Caoxian County, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 28, 2025.

In recent years, Caoxian has turbocharged its pet economy blueprint into a full-throttle sprint toward becoming a global pet-product powerhouse.

At present, Caoxian has established a complete industrial chain covering pet home furnishings, food, apparel and more. In the first ten months this year, the total value of the local pet economy reached 2.58 billion yuan (about 365 million U.S. dollars), up 15.4 percent year on year. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

Staff members weigh pet food at the Zhongyu Pet Food (Heze) Co., Ltd. in Caoxian County, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 29, 2025.

In recent years, Caoxian has turbocharged its pet economy blueprint into a full-throttle sprint toward becoming a global pet-product powerhouse.

At present, Caoxian has established a complete industrial chain covering pet home furnishings, food, apparel and more. In the first ten months this year, the total value of the local pet economy reached 2.58 billion yuan (about 365 million U.S. dollars), up 15.4 percent year on year. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

A staff member assembles a pet home at the Caoxian Penghui Crafts Co., Ltd. in Caoxian County, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 28, 2025.

In recent years, Caoxian has turbocharged its pet economy blueprint into a full-throttle sprint toward becoming a global pet-product powerhouse.

At present, Caoxian has established a complete industrial chain covering pet home furnishings, food, apparel and more. In the first ten months this year, the total value of the local pet economy reached 2.58 billion yuan (about 365 million U.S. dollars), up 15.4 percent year on year. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

Staff members process pet home furnishings at the Caoxian Penghui Crafts Co., Ltd. in Caoxian County, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 28, 2025.

In recent years, Caoxian has turbocharged its pet economy blueprint into a full-throttle sprint toward becoming a global pet-product powerhouse.

At present, Caoxian has established a complete industrial chain covering pet home furnishings, food, apparel and more. In the first ten months this year, the total value of the local pet economy reached 2.58 billion yuan (about 365 million U.S. dollars), up 15.4 percent year on year. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

A staff member packs pet home furnishings at the Caoxian Haina Wooden Crafts Co., Ltd. in Caoxian County, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 28, 2025.

In recent years, Caoxian has turbocharged its pet economy blueprint into a full-throttle sprint toward becoming a global pet-product powerhouse.

At present, Caoxian has established a complete industrial chain covering pet home furnishings, food, apparel and more. In the first ten months this year, the total value of the local pet economy reached 2.58 billion yuan (about 365 million U.S. dollars), up 15.4 percent year on year. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)