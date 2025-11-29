HKSAR gov't gazettes International Organizations (Privileges and Immunities) (IOMed) Order

November 29, 2025

HONG KONG, Nov. 28 (Xinhua) -- The International Organizations (Privileges and Immunities) (International Organization for Mediation) Order was gazetted on Friday, according to a press release of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government.

The Convention on the Establishment of the International Organization for Mediation (IOMed) was signed by the People's Republic of China and various foreign states on May 30, 2025, in the HKSAR and entered into force for the People's Republic of China (including the HKSAR) and other ratifying foreign states on Aug. 29, 2025.

Pursuant to the Convention, the headquarters of the IOMed is established in the HKSAR.

At the first Governing Council meeting on Oct. 20, 2025, the IOMed was authorized to commence its operations as of the same date. Under the Convention, legal status is conferred to the IOMed, and privileges and immunities are granted to the IOMed and to persons connected with it.

The order seeks to recognize the legal status of the IOMed in the HKSAR and implement the privileges and immunities as provided under the Convention.

"The IOMed is the first international intergovernmental legal organization in the world specializing in the settlement of international disputes by providing friendly, flexible, economical and efficient mediation services," a spokesperson for the Department of Justice of the HKSAR government said.

"The IOMed is also the first international intergovernmental organization with its headquarters being set up in Hong Kong. The establishment of the IOMed will strengthen the city's positioning as a center for international legal and dispute resolution services, supporting Hong Kong's development into a global mediation capital," the spokesperson said.

The order was made by the chief executive in council under the International Organizations (Privileges and Immunities) Ordinance (Cap. 558).

The order is deemed to have come into operation on Aug. 29, 2025 (i.e. the date when the convention entered into force) and will be tabled before the next Legislative Council Session (in 2026) for negative vetting.

