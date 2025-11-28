Stories of High-Quality Development | Digital finance eases access to medical care

Narrators:

Zhao Liang, Director, Corporate Banking Platform Operations Team, Platform Operations Center, China Construction Bank

Chen Chao, Vice President, Huawei Kunpeng Computing Industry

At dawn, as the plains in western Sichuan still slumbered, Sichuan Provincial People's Hospital was already bustling with activity. The fingers of Zeng Xiaohong, director of the Finance Department, danced swiftly across the keyboard. "China Construction Bank's (CCB) Smart Health Care platform has fully integrated functions like financial reconciliation and refund processing for the hospital," she said. "It has also introduced a self-service Q&A database, replacing the old paper-based guides and significantly improving operational efficiency."

Here, every second counts when it comes to health. This spring, the Smart Health Care platform was integrated into the hospital's operations. To enhance the user experience, staff conducted surveys and compiled nine categories of Q&A guides, covering areas such as user management and handling abnormal bills. These were developed into a database of over 30 common questions and answers, which were then uploaded to the platform. As a result, the average time to find an answer was reduced from 63 seconds to under 12 seconds. These digital operational measures have made every account reconciliation smarter and every medical fee refund smoother. The self-service Q&A database has been launched in five hospitals and will be expanded to additional medical institutions in the future. Since the platform went live, the hospital's financial operations efficiency has improved dramatically. Tasks that previously required seven people can now be handled by just one.

This platform is a microcosm of CCB's commitment to its founding principle of "finance serving the people." "Yunongtong" brings financial resources to nourish the fields, "Jianrong Huixue" supports the dreams of young students, mobile banking makes financial services accessible at one's fingertips, and CCB Life integrates into the daily lives of millions of households. Through tangible digital intelligence, CCB conveys countless intangible acts of warm care, using digital finance to illuminate the path to a better life.

Behind this warm service lies a robust foundation of underlying technology. By leveraging a distributed banking core system and computational infrastructure, enhanced with proprietary innovations such as natural language processing, dynamic knowledge base construction, and cross-system data interaction, the efficiency of each service is significantly boosted. The integration of digital technology and finance has given rise to a stream of intelligent vitality that serves countless industries, writing a new chapter filled with greater warmth.

