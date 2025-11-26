Private businesses urged to contribute to high-quality development
BEIJING, Nov. 26 (Xinhua) -- Private businesses were urged to contribute to China's high-quality development and common prosperity at the seventh congress of the China Society for Promotion of the Guangcai Program (CSPGP), which opened in Beijing on Wednesday.
Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, met with participants of the meeting.
The Guangcai Program, a public undertaking that aims to unite private entrepreneurs to promote common prosperity, was initiated in 1994 and the CSPGP was formally founded a year later.
In a speech at the opening ceremony, Li Ganjie, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the United Front Work Department of the CPC Central Committee, urged the CSPGP to play a full role in highlighting the advantages of the socialist system with Chinese characteristics, promoting coordinated development between urban and rural areas and among different regions, and boosting healthy development of the private sector.
Photos
- Int'l delegation explores organic tea culture in Baisha, S China's Hainan
- Chamber Concert of Chinese Classical Music held at China Cultural Center in Kuwait
- 27th Harbin Ice-Snow World to officially begin construction in NE China
- Promotion week for intangible cultural heritage brands opens in Dali, China's Yunnan
Related Stories
- China's county economies achieve remarkable progress in high-quality development: report
- China's top economic planner vows to advance high-quality development of China Railway Express
- "China Pavilion" series of COP30 side events kicks off in Brazil
- China's high-quality development pursuit shores up confidence of multinationals
- Stories of High-Quality Development | Dai Bin: Culture is a new engine and catalyst for economic growth
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.