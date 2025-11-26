Private businesses urged to contribute to high-quality development

November 26, 2025

BEIJING, Nov. 26 (Xinhua) -- Private businesses were urged to contribute to China's high-quality development and common prosperity at the seventh congress of the China Society for Promotion of the Guangcai Program (CSPGP), which opened in Beijing on Wednesday.

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, met with participants of the meeting.

The Guangcai Program, a public undertaking that aims to unite private entrepreneurs to promote common prosperity, was initiated in 1994 and the CSPGP was formally founded a year later.

In a speech at the opening ceremony, Li Ganjie, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the United Front Work Department of the CPC Central Committee, urged the CSPGP to play a full role in highlighting the advantages of the socialist system with Chinese characteristics, promoting coordinated development between urban and rural areas and among different regions, and boosting healthy development of the private sector.

