NE China's Changchun to host 2027 Winter Universiade
(Xinhua) 16:38, November 26, 2025
CHANGCHUN, Nov. 26 (Xinhua) -- The International University Sports Federation (FISU) on Wednesday announced that Changchun, capital of northeast China's Jilin Province, will host the 33rd FISU Winter World University Games in 2027.
It marks the second time for China to stage the biennial Winter Universiade, after Harbin in 2009, and represents another major international winter sports event in China, following the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics and the 2025 Asian Winter Games in Harbin.
The 33rd Winter World University Games will be held from January 15 to 25, 2027.
