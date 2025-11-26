Zelensky signals readiness to develop revised peace plan into "deeper agreements"

Xinhua) 08:13, November 26, 2025

KIEV, Nov. 25 (Xinhua) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday the peace plan prepared by Ukraine and the United States in Geneva could be developed into "deeper agreements."

In an address, Zelensky said he had discussed the plan with Ukraine's negotiating team. "The principles in this document can be developed into deeper agreements. And it is in our shared interest that security is real," he said.

He also voiced hope for continued active cooperation with the U.S. side and U.S. President Donald Trump.

Earlier in the day, Andriy Yermak, head of Ukraine's presidential office, said Zelensky wants to meet with Trump to finalize a joint agreement on the terms for ending the Ukraine crisis, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency reported.

Ukrainian and U.S. negotiators reached agreement in principle on most aspects of the U.S.-proposed peace plan, Yermak said, noting that the document was significantly modified from the original 28-point U.S. proposal. However, Zelensky hopes to negotiate territorial issues directly with Trump, Yermak added.

