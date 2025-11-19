China to issue commemorative coins for Year of the Horse

Xinhua) 09:00, November 19, 2025

BEIJING, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- The People's Bank of China announced on Tuesday that it will issue a set of commemorative coins on Nov. 26 to celebrate 2026, the Year of the Horse.

The collection, comprising six gold, four silver and one platinum coin, is designated as legal tender in China.

The most substantial coin is a 10-kilogram circular gold piece, measuring 180 millimeters in diameter with a face value of 100,000 yuan (about 14,113 U.S. dollars). Its issuance is limited to only 18 pieces.

The coin with the largest mintage in the set is the 15-gram circular silver coin. It has a diameter of 33 millimeters, a face value of 5 yuan and a maximum mintage of 250,000 pieces.

According to the central bank, these coins will be distributed by China Gold Coin Group Co., Ltd.

