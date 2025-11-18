Indonesia, China launch marine technology training to boost blue economy cooperation

Xinhua) 10:16, November 18, 2025

JAKARTA, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- The China-Indonesia Marine Technology Training program, jointly organized by the First Institute of Oceanography under China's Ministry of Natural Resources and Indonesia's Ministry of Marine Affairs and Fisheries, opened here on Monday.

The four-day program aimed to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the blue economy through technical exchanges and knowledge sharing.

I Nyoman Radiarta, head of the Marine and Fisheries Extension and Human Resources Development Agency at the Ministry of Marine Affairs and Fisheries, said enhancing marine capabilities is vital as Indonesia advances national programs on the blue economy, marine protection and sustainable fisheries.

Cong Bailin, director of the China-Indonesia Center for Ocean and Climate, said the training was designed to meet Indonesia's needs, and China was willing to deepen exchanges in marine science and technology with Indonesia.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)