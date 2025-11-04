China's marine economy reports 5.6 pct growth in first 9 months of 2025

Xinhua) 08:47, November 04, 2025

BEIJING, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- China's gross ocean product totaled 7.9 trillion yuan (about 1.11 trillion U.S. dollars) in the first three quarters of 2025, which was a year-on-year increase of 5.6 percent, demonstrating the marine economy's steady development momentum.

Major traditional marine industries maintained sound development, according to data released by the Ministry of Natural Resources on Monday. The output of marine crude oil increased by 3 percent year on year, the output of marine natural gas by 17.7 percent, and the output of marine aquatic products by 4.8 percent, the data shows.

The marine transportation industry saw steady development, and the marine tourism industry maintained its recovery trend. Cruise tourism gained increasing popularity, with coastal ports across the country receiving 2.05 million cruise passengers, a year-on-year surge of 28 percent.

Emerging marine industries accelerated their development, with the newly connected offshore wind power capacity increasing by 42.1 percent year on year. The marine information services industry grew at an accelerated pace, with artificial intelligence technologies driving the growth of the overall marine industry in China, according to the data.

In the first nine months, 18 marine enterprises completed IPO listings and raised a cumulative 26 billion yuan, accounting for 33.7 percent of the total financing scale of all IPO enterprises during the period, the data shows.

