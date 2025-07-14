China's booming marine economy drives sustained, stable growth in global trade, development

Xinhua) 08:42, July 14, 2025

This aerial photo taken on July 9, 2025 shows a New Zealand cargo ship unloading at Damaiyu Port in Yuhuan City, east China's Zhejiang Province. China's maritime industry now handles nearly one-third of global maritime shipping volume, according to the 2025 China Maritime Day Forum held in the coastal town of Boao in south China's Hainan Province on Friday. China's booming marine economy is driving sustained and stable growth in global trade and development. (Photo by Duan Junli/Xinhua)

This aerial drone photo taken on July 10, 2025 shows a view of Longtan Container Terminal of Nanjing Port in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province.

This aerial drone photo taken on July 13, 2025 shows a view of Yangzhou Port in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province.

This aerial drone photo taken on July 8, 2025 shows container ships entering Qingdao Port in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province.

This aerial photo taken on July 13, 2025 shows engineering mechanical products for export rallied at a port in Lianyungang City, east China's Jiangsu Province.

This aerial photo taken on July 13, 2025 shows motor vehicles waiting to be exported at a port in Lianyungang City, east China's Jiangsu Province.

This aerial drone photo taken on July 8, 2025 shows a container ship approaching to Qingdao Port in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province.

