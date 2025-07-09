China's marine economy value exceeds 10 trillion yuan in 2024: official

Xinhua) 13:27, July 09, 2025

BEIJING, July 9 (Xinhua) -- The total value of China's marine economy surpassed 10 trillion yuan (about 1.4 trillion U.S. dollars) in 2024 -- a first in the country's history, Zheng Shanjie, head of the National Development and Reform Commission, said on Wednesday.

Zheng unveiled the data at a press conference, where he presented achievements in social and economic development during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025) and responded to questions from the media.

Last year, China's shipping volume and container throughput accounted for about one-third of the global total, while its market share in vessels and offshore engineering equipment exceeded 50 percent worldwide, the official said.

Additionally, the country's marine aquaculture output has led the world for several consecutive years, Zheng added.

