S. Korea offers to hold military talks with DPRK
(Xinhua) 16:40, November 17, 2025
SEOUL, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- South Korea offered Monday to hold military talks with the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) to prevent accidental clashes and ease military tensions along the inter-Korean border, according to Seoul's defense ministry.
