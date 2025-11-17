S. Korea offers to hold military talks with DPRK

Xinhua) 16:40, November 17, 2025

SEOUL, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- South Korea offered Monday to hold military talks with the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) to prevent accidental clashes and ease military tensions along the inter-Korean border, according to Seoul's defense ministry.

