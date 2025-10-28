Hearts closer! Chinese and South Korean youth recite ancient poetry in each other's language
Poetry bridges hearts and cultures.
In South Korea, the host country of the 2025 APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting, Chinese and South Korean youth bond over poetry, reciting classic verses in both Chinese and Korean to convey a cultural resonance that has spanned millennia.
From Choe Chi-won's journey to China during the Tang Dynasty (618-907) to today's students from both countries studying side by side, cultural exchanges between China and South Korea have flourished throughout history. Language serves as a bridge for communication, and poetry as a bond between hearts.
Against the backdrop of APEC's advocacy for mutual trust, inclusiveness and win-win cooperation, the interactions among the younger generation have infused regional people-to-people exchanges with vibrant vitality.
