New weasel species discovered in SW China nature reserve

Xinhua) 14:52, November 17, 2025

CHENGDU, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese scientists have discovered a new species of the Genus Mustela in a national nature reserve located in southwest China's Sichuan Province, and have named it Mustela mopbie, according to the Institute of Zoology, Chinese Academy of Sciences.

Relevant findings were published in the international, peer-reviewed journal, Journal of Systematics and Evolution, this month.

In July and August 2024, a joint expedition team from the Institute of Zoology, China West Normal University and Sichuan University collected three weasel specimens while conducting a small mammal biodiversity survey in the Dafengding National Nature Reserve in Mabian Yi Autonomous County, Sichuan.

By integrating genomic and morphological data -- the team confirmed it as a new species and named it Mustela mopbie. This new weasel species is small in size and capable of entering narrow crevices and burrows to capture insects and small rodents, among other morphological traits.

Researchers believe that the discovery of Mustela mopbie provides important insights into species differentiation within the group, as well as a new perspective on how small carnivores adapt to different environments through genetic variation against a complex ecological backdrop.

The study further highlights the significant value of the Hengduan Mountains region -- particularly the mountains surrounding the Sichuan Basin, in terms of global biodiversity conservation and research.

