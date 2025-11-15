China vows to continue support for int'l Chinese language education

Xinhua) 15:35, November 15, 2025

Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, attends the opening ceremony of the 2025 World Chinese Language Conference and delivers a speech in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

BEIJING, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang on Friday said China will, as always, support and serve all other countries in carrying out Chinese language education, and work together to advance language and cultural exchanges and cooperation.

Ding, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when addressing the opening ceremony of the 2025 World Chinese Language Conference in Beijing.

Noting the rising popularity of the Chinese language in the international community in recent years, Ding said China's firm adherence to high-quality development and opening up will provide more opportunities for other countries, and the international community's demand for learning Chinese and understanding China will also continue to grow.

To promote Chinese language education, he called for efforts to advance innovation in line with the educational trends in the digital and intelligent era to make Chinese learning more convenient and efficient, and stressed the integrated development of international Chinese education with vocational and specialized education to expand the language's application scenarios.

Ding called on primary and secondary schools from home and abroad to form partnerships in language education to soundly organize Chinese language competitions and facilitate Chinese learners' studies in China.

He also urged efforts to jointly implement the Global Civilization Initiative and strengthen the two-way exchanges between Chinese and the languages of countries around the world.

About 2,000 guests, including government officials from China and abroad, experts and scholars, university leaders, and representatives of international organizations, attended the opening ceremony.

The 2025 World Chinese Language Conference will run until Sunday under the theme of "Innovation Leads, AI Empowers: Learning Chinese without Borders."

