China's homegrown C919 jet to make Middle East debut at Dubai Airshow

Crew members of a China Southern Airlines C919 aircraft pose for a group photo with the plane at Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Nov. 14, 2025. (China Southern Airlines/Handout via Xinhua)

DUBAI, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- A China Southern Airlines C919 aircraft arrived at Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai early on Friday for its debut at the 2025 Dubai Airshow, according to the airline.

The plane, developed by Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China, Ltd. (COMAC), landed at the airport at 1:15 a.m. local time on Friday (2115 GMT Thursday), ahead of the airshow scheduled from Nov. 17 to 21.

The aircraft will be showcased for the first time in the Middle East at the event, one of the world's largest aviation exhibitions.

Two other COMAC-produced aircraft will also be on display at the show.

This photo taken on Nov. 14, 2025 shows a China Southern Airlines C919 aircraft at Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE). (China Southern Airlines/Handout via Xinhua)

