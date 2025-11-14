China's industrial output maintains steady growth in October

Xinhua) 15:25, November 14, 2025

BEIJING, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- China's industrial output sustained steady expansion in October amid measures to boost the high-end, intelligent and green industrial development, official data showed on Friday.

China's value-added industrial output expanded 4.9 percent year on year in October, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In the first 10 months of this year, China's industrial output increased by 6.1 percent compared to the same period last year.

The industrial output is used to measure the activity of large enterprises, each with an annual main business turnover of at least 20 million yuan (about 2.8 million U.S. dollars).

A breakdown of the data showed that the manufacturing sector's value-added output increased by 4.9 percent year on year last month, while the mining sector's value-added output grew by 4.5 percent. The value-added output of the electricity, heat, gas, and water production and supply sectors rose by 5.4 percent.

The relatively rapid growth in industrial output in October is an essential force in stabilizing the economy, said Fu Linghui, NBS spokesperson, at a press conference.

Out of the 41 major industries, 29 reported increases in value-added output last month, Fu said, adding that the value-added output of equipment manufacturing rose 8 percent year on year, becoming an important force underpinning the entire industrial production.

Fu noted that the high-end and digital transformation of China's industry is gaining steam in October, as the value-added output of high-tech manufacturing and digital product manufacturing rose 7.2 percent and 6.7 percent year on year, respectively.

The spokesperson also highlighted the momentum in sound production for new energy products, noting that the output of lithium-ion batteries for automobiles and new energy vehicles increased by 30.4 percent and 19.3 percent, respectively.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)