China's industrial output up 4.9 pct in October

Xinhua) 10:46, November 14, 2025

BEIJING, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- China's value-added industrial output expanded 4.9 percent year on year in October, official data showed on Friday.

In the first 10 months of this year, China's industrial output increased by 6.1 percent compared to the same period last year, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics.

The industrial output is used to measure the activity of large enterprises, each with an annual main business turnover of at least 20 million yuan (about 2.8 million U.S. dollars).

A breakdown of the data showed that the manufacturing sector's value-added output increased by 4.9 percent year on year last month, while that of the mining sector grew by 4.5 percent. The value-added output of the electricity, heat, gas, and water production and supply sectors rose by 5.4 percent.

