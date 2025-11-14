Wang Yi meets Kazakh official

Xinhua) 10:41, November 14, 2025

Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, meets with Murat Nurtleu, assistant to Kazakhstan's president for international investment and trade cooperation, in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Dai Tianfang)

BEIJING, Nov. 13 (Xinhua) -- Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, on Thursday met with Murat Nurtleu, assistant to Kazakhstan's president for international investment and trade cooperation.

Wang said that China is willing to work with Kazakhstan to promote high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, advance cooperation in established areas such as energy, green mining and connectivity, and explore new areas for cooperation, including nuclear energy and artificial intelligence, thereby jointly taking the China-Kazakhstan permanent comprehensive strategic partnership to new heights.

Nurtleu expressed Kazakhstan's willingness to work with China to implement the consensus reached between the two heads of state, and to advance the sustained development of the permanent comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

