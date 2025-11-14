China advances innovative development of 6G: ministry

Xinhua) 10:35, November 14, 2025

BEIJING, Nov. 13 (Xinhua) -- China has advanced the innovative development of 6G over recent years, with progress including systematic research on 6G system design and network architecture, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology on Thursday.

China now has a reserve of over 300 key 6G technologies, Vice Minister of Industry and Information Technology Zhang Yunming said at the 2025 6G Development Conference.

The country has united over 100 domestic and foreign industrial-chain entities, invited global firms to participate in 6G tech trials, and deepened cooperation with Europe's 6G-IA and the Republic of Korea's 6G Forum, Zhang said.

This year has seen the full launch of 6G-standardization research, Zhang noted, adding that 6G development is now at a critical stage that calls for collective wisdom and consensus.

China will make more efforts to strengthen research on core tech and advance R&D, standardization and application cultivation, and it will deepen industrial integration and foster 6G application ecosystems in the future, he said.

It will also promote global cooperation on 6G technology, 6G standards and the 6G spectrum to strengthen coordination and maximize development benefits, Zhang added.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)