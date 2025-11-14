Japan must retract its Taiwan-related remarks, or to bear all consequences: Chinese foreign ministry

Xinhua) 08:48, November 14, 2025

BEIJING, Nov. 13 (Xinhua) -- Japan must immediately correct its wrongdoing and retract unjustified remarks related to China's Taiwan, otherwise, all the consequences arising therefrom must be borne by the Japanese side, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Thursday.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi recently said that the Chinese mainland's "use of force on Taiwan" could constitute a "survival-threatening situation" for Japan. She refused to retract her remark that implies the possibility of armed intervention in the Taiwan Strait.

"That constitutes a blatant interference in China's internal affairs, a challenge to China's core interests, and infringement on China's sovereignty. China firmly opposes and will by no means tolerate such remarks," Lin said at a regular press briefing.

"The attempt by the leader of Japan to wade into cross-Strait affairs is a serious affront to international justice, a blatant provocation to the post-WWII international order, and a great blow to China-Japan relations," he said.

"If Japan should dare to meddle in the cross-Strait situation, it would be an act of aggression and definitely meet a firm response from China," he said. "We will firmly exercise our right to self-defense under the U.N. Charter and international law and defend China's sovereignty and territorial integrity."

The Chinese spokesperson warned the Japanese side against playing with fire on the Taiwan question. "Those who play with fire will perish by it!" Lin said.

Lin noted that despite China's serious démarches and protests, Takaichi still refused to change course and take back what she had said.

The wrongful remarks grossly violate the one-China principle, the guiding principles set forth in the four China-Japan political documents, and the basic norms of international relations, he added.

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War. It is also the 80th anniversary of Taiwan's restoration to China.

"Japan committed innumerable crimes during its colonial rule in Taiwan. Over the last century, Japanese militarists have waged aggression more than once under the pretext of 'survival-threatening situation.' For example, Japan brazenly created the September 18th Incident under the pretext of exercising the right of self-defense," Lin said, adding that Japan's aggression against China inflicted untold suffering on the people of China, the rest of Asia, and the wider world.

"What's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi up to by reviving the phrase 'survival-threatening situation'? Is Japan going to repeat its past mistakes of militarism? Does Japan try to once again make enemy with the Chinese and other Asian people? Does Japan attempt to subvert the post-WWII international order?" Asked the spokesperson.

Stressing that Taiwan belongs to China, Lin said how to resolve the Taiwan question and realize national reunification is a matter for the Chinese people to decide and brooks no interference by any external force.

"Our message to Japan is clear: Japan must fully repent for its war crimes, immediately stop its wrong and provocative statements and moves that interfere in China's internal affairs, and stop playing with fire on the Taiwan question," he said.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)