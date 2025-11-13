China urges Japan to stop sending wrong signals to separatist forces for "Taiwan independence"

Xinhua) 08:38, November 13, 2025

BEIJING, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- China urged Japan to stop sending any wrong signals to separatist forces for "Taiwan independence," a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.

It was reported that the Japanese government on Tuesday conferred an order on the so-called former "Taiwan's Representative in Japan" Hsieh Chang-ting.

In response, spokesperson Guo Jiakun said at a press briefing that China firmly opposed the Japanese government's move to confer orders on those who advocate "Taiwan independence" and it was another wrong move by the Japanese side on the Taiwan-related issue.

He said the Taiwan question is at the core of China's core interests and bears on the political foundation of China-Japan ties and basic credibility of Japan, and it is also a red line that must not be crossed.

Noting that this year marks the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, as well as the 80th anniversary of the restoration of Taiwan to China, Guo said China urged Japan to take a hard look at its responsibility for its war crimes, abide by the guiding principles of the four political documents between the two countries, demonstrate its commitment to adhering to the one-China principle through concrete actions, be prudent on the Taiwan question, and stop sending any wrong signals to separatist forces for "Taiwan independence."

