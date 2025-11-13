China extradites online gambling, fraud criminal from Thailand

Xinhua) 08:15, November 13, 2025

NANJING, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- Chinese police extradited cross-border online gambling and fraud criminal She Zhijiang back to Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, from Thailand on Wednesday, according to the Ministry of Public Security.

Since September 2017, She had used his properties in Myanmar as the base to lure Chinese citizens to engage in online gambling via over 200 internet platforms his gang operated. A total of 330,000 people in China were involved in illegal gambling activities, with the amount of money involved exceeding 2.7 billion yuan (about 380 million U.S. dollars), said the ministry.

Investigations launched by the Chinese police also found that She had harbored 248 telecom fraud groups to carry out fraud schemes targeting Chinese citizens, resulting in extremely heavy losses, the ministry said.

As She had been at large overseas, the Chinese police applied to the International Criminal Police Organization to issue a Red Notice for a global manhunt. Thai police arrested She in Bangkok in August 2022. His arrest was followed by extradition proceedings.

Chinese police noted that law enforcement authorities from China, Myanmar and Thailand have conducted continuous joint crackdowns on transnational crime this year, achieving positive results.

A senior police officer told media that She's successful extradition demonstrates the firm resolve of these public security organs in cracking down on crime. Chinese police will continue to step up efforts to smash telecom and online fraud, cross-border gambling and other crimes, to resolutely safeguard the people's lives and property.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)