My travel diary: Alice's observations during the 14th Five-Year Plan

15:18, November 11, 2025 By Sheng Chuyi, Liu Xuxia, Gao Wenxiao, Zhang Liquan, Zhou Jinjia ( People's Daily Online

During the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), China has improved entry facilitation measures for foreigners, introducing more flexible visa and transit policies. The visa-free transit period has been extended to 240 hours, applicable ports expanded to 60, and provinces increased to 24. China has also signed mutual visa-exemption agreements with more countries.

Alice, a young traveler, set out on a family journey across China.

After arriving in Beijing, the family took a high-speed train bound for Shenyang. During the 14th Five-Year Plan period, China has added over 10,000 kilometers of high-speed rail to its network. Today, the total length of China's high-speed rail lines is twice that of all other countries combined.

In Shenyang, Alice explored the dynamic night economy. During the 14th Five-Year Plan period, the city has developed 20 landmark nighttime economy hubs, formed 58 key nighttime economy blocks, and opened more than 150 characteristic nighttime economy consumption scenes, offering people more variety, quality, and convenience.

Her journey continued south through Suzhou, Chengdu and Guangzhou, where she boarded the C919 for the final leg of her trip to Hainan Province. The C919 is China's first self-developed trunk jetliner built in accordance with international airworthiness standards and featuring independently registered intellectual property rights. The C919 had its maiden flight in 2017 and entered commercial flight in May 2023. As of May 28, 2025, the C919 has operated a total of 24 routes, covering 16 cities, and has carried more than 2 million passengers.

The Hainan Free Trade Port (FTP) will launch island-wide special customs operations on Dec. 18, 2025, underscoring the country's wider push for high-standard opening up. Following the launch, exchanges between Hainan and the international market will become smoother and more seamless.

Alice's travel diary is not just a record of the scenery along the way; it also bears witness to China's development and the warmth of everyday life.

Yu Yiran, as an intern, also contributed to this video.

