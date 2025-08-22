Home>>
China adds nearly 20 million enterprises during 14th Five-Year Plan period
(Xinhua) 15:04, August 22, 2025
BEIJING, Aug. 22 (Xinhua) -- China has registered a net increase of nearly 20 million enterprises since the beginning of the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), the State Administration for Market Regulation said on Friday.
Since the launch of the 14th Five-Year Plan, China's business environment has continued to improve, thereby fully stimulating entrepreneurial vitality across society, Luo Wen, head of the administration, said at a press conference highlighting the country's achievements during the period.
The country also recorded a net increase of approximately 34 million self-employed households during the same five-year period, Luo added.
