Foreign envoys seek to share in China's growth story

China Daily) 11:13, November 11, 2025

Foreign diplomatic envoys in China have expressed optimism about the country's economic growth, saying their own nations want to share in the development opportunities it is creating as it advances Chinese modernization.

They made the remarks at a thematic briefing on the fourth plenary session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, hosted by the International Department of the CPC Central Committee in Beijing on Monday.

The fourth plenary session, convened in Beijing in October, adopted the Recommendations of the CPC Central Committee for Formulating the 15th Five-Year Plan for Economic and Social Development.

While showing interest in significant issues such as China's efforts to expand domestic consumption and build a unified national market, as well as its policy measures on decarbonization, the diplomatic envoys focused on Beijing's foreign policy and steps to promote high-quality Belt and Road cooperation.

In a group interview with Chinese media, Russian Ambassador to China Igor Morgulov said the CPC Central Committee's recommendations on the 15th Five-Year Plan hold great political importance, outlining the direction for China's development over the next five years.

"In Russia, we also have similar plans. Russia and China are two friendly neighbors and strategic partners. We hope to continue promoting mutual support for each other's development and aligning and coordinating our development plans together to ensure fruitful cooperation in all areas between Russia and China," Morgulov said.

Nazmul Islam, Bangladesh's ambassador to China, said the recommendations repeatedly emphasize high-quality development and technological innovation, highlighting China's plans to promote high-quality Belt and Road cooperation through more "small and beautiful "projects.

"Bangladesh is the first country in South Asia to sign a Belt and Road cooperation document with China, and we look forward to sharing in China's development opportunities, which will further promote the prosperity and growth of the Global South, including Bangladesh," Islam said, adding that his country wants to further learn from China's development experience.

Addressing the briefing, Liu Haixing, head of the International Department of the CPC Central Committee, said the 15th Five-Year Plan not only opens new and bright prospects for China's development but also brings more opportunities to the world. According to estimates, by 2030, China's economic output is expected to exceed 170 trillion yuan ($23.8 trillion), with an increase of more than 30 trillion yuan in five years, creating a broader market for all countries, Liu said.

He added that China will actively expand its opening-up, promote innovative development in trade, enhance two-way investment cooperation, align with high-standard international economic and trade rules, and broaden market access.

"China, with a supersized market and a complete industrial system, and always adhering to openness and cooperation, will continue to provide confidence, inject momentum, and create opportunities for the world," Liu said.

Diplomatic envoys from more than 160 countries attended the event.

