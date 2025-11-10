LatinAm flavor captivating China's huge market

SHANGHAI, Nov. 8 (Xinhua) -- When Amanda Gallegos arrived in Shanghai last year to take part in the China International Import Expo (CIIE), she was anxious about the fate of her six luggage cases filled with Andean cereals made from quinoa and amaranth, only to see them unexpectedly become a hit at the expo.

Buoyed by the response and confident in China's vast market, she returned this year with a large container of multi-flavored healthy snacks from her company IncaSur, catering to the growing Chinese appetite for natural, low-sugar, high-protein foods.

Gallegos, CEO of IncaSur, explained that all the ingredients in the exhibited foods are grown by Peruvian family farmers living over 3,500 meters high in the Andes, who have inherited the agricultural traditions of the Inca civilization across generations.

"The change from six luggage cases to one container means not only the growth of my company but the closer cooperation between Peru and China," she said, noting that such business cooperation also serves as an exchange of culture and tradition.

Meanwhile, the Chancay Port has accelerated and simplified bilateral cooperation, serving as a flagship Belt and Road project between China and Peru that has reduced the sea voyage from over a month to around 23 days while cutting shipping costs by at least 20 percent.

According to the latest statistics from Shanghai Customs, the "Chancay-Shanghai" shipping route handled 154,000 tonnes of import and export cargo valued at 3.97 billion yuan (about 560.45 million U.S. dollars) during the first three quarters of this year, fueling a 56.9 percent year-on-year surge in Shanghai's trade with Peru to 13.42 billion yuan.

The arrival of the first shipment of exhibits for the 8th CIIE at Shanghai's Yangshan Port last month marked the first time that expo goods were transported via this route since the Chancay Port opened in late 2024.

Faster transportation and lower shipping costs have made Peruvian enterprises more competitive in China, Gallegos said, expressing gratitude to the CIIE, which she described as the best gateway to the vast market of the world's second-largest economy.

The digital platform provided by the CIIE enables enterprises to submit applications in real time and maintain online interaction with relevant Chinese departments, accelerating the product registration process significantly, she said.

Thanks to convenient services, the 8th CIIE attracted over 200 exhibitors from Latin America, surpassing last year's turnout, according to official data. Jairo Ruiz, commercial manager of Colombia's coffee company Banexport, also felt the warm hospitality. Upon arriving in Shanghai, a customs official personally welcomed his team and guided them through a priority clearance channel designated for the CIIE exhibitors.

"This is China's respect for us and our products," said Ruiz, who attended the import expo for the first time and hopes his company's coffee will win wide popularity.

The CIIE is a very important window for Banexport as it brings together people from China and many other countries who are interested in coffee products, he said, emphasizing the importance of consumers appreciating the meticulous process that transforms coffee beans into a rich, flavorful drink.

Ruiz noted that his company has purchased coffee-making equipment from China, including sorting machines and drying plants. "We wish to bring our coffee to China and Chinese products back to Colombia."

A total of 29 Colombian enterprises have showcased products such as coffee, vegetable oil, alcoholic beverages, chocolate, and meat at the expo, drawing long queues of visitors.

Jin Lin, vice chairman of the Shanghai Federation of Overseas Chinese Entrepreneurs, said the CIIE offers a big platform for Latin American enterprises, with their exhibits -- particularly farm products and alcoholic beverages -- gaining popularity among Chinese consumers.

This demonstrates the growth of China-Peru economic and trade cooperation, as well as the vast consumption potential of China's market, Jin added.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the 8th CIIE, Colombia's Minister of Commerce, Industry and Tourism, Diana Morales, described participation in the expo as "a cooperation based on understanding and mutual benefits."

This year marks the 45th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Colombia, and the two countries signed a cooperation plan on jointly building the Silk Road Economic Belt and the 21st-Century Maritime Silk Road in May.

Colombia's participation in the Belt and Road Initiative is an important step to advance the relations between the two countries, said Sergio Cabrera, the ambassador of Colombia to China. Colombia is a guest country of honor of the 8th CIIE.

"We are glad to see more Colombian companies seeking opportunities in China, which in the meantime reflects that Chinese consumers are increasingly willing to try new things," said Oscar Felipe Rueda, director of ProColombia in China.

According to Rueda, the bilateral trade relationship has a promising future. "The coming years are important for strengthening relations between the two countries -- not only in exports, but also in investment and tourism. When trust is enhanced, achievements begin to happen," he said.

