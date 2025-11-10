Interview: Africa-China cooperation remains instrumental in Africa's dev't, says Zimbabwean scholar

November 10, 2025

HARARE, Nov. 8 (Xinhua) -- China's cooperation with African countries has been instrumental in fostering tangible growth and development on the continent, a Zimbabwean scholar has said.

Tungamirai Eric Mupona, deputy chairman of the China-Zimbabwe Exchange Center, a non-governmental organization dedicated to the advancement of China-Zimbabwe cultural and socio-economic development, told Xinhua in a recent interview that China has evolved from being Africa's largest trading partner to establishing a more comprehensive cooperation with African countries, which has brought tangible benefits to the continent.

"China is bringing much-needed capital, expertise, and technology to the continent, fostering its industrialization by investing in manufacturing, infrastructure development, mineral value-addition, and many other critical sectors," said Mupona.

He hailed the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative, saying it has been key in deepening China-Africa economic cooperation, enhancing connectivity, and delivering persistent developmental benefits across the continent.

"In addition to these incoming investments, China has continuously opened its market to African products in recent years," he said, adding that these measures have provided "green lanes" to African agricultural products and enabled local farmers to generate more revenue.

Mupona said China, as a nation with a vast consumer market and high-quality development, has made significant contributions to global economic development, with the ongoing China International Import Expo showcasing China's willingness to pursue high-level opening-up.

"In recent years, China has continued to open up, offering more opportunities for multinational companies and global investors," said Mupona.

"The 2025 Action Plan for Stabilizing Foreign Investment is also a positive signal that China will continue to deepen reforms, further expand market access, and enhance the business environment. We can therefore expect even greater openness under the upcoming 15th Five-Year Plan," he said.

China has forged a distinctive path to modernization with unique institutional arrangements, an approach that may inspire Africa and other developing countries to find innovative ways to foster growth, thereby contributing to global development, said Mupona.

The scholar noted that, beyond investment, China has also made significant contributions to the cause of global development.

"One notable example is the Global Development Initiative proposed in 2021, which aligns closely with the goals of the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development," said Mupona.

"Overall, given these sustained efforts and partnerships, I believe China will remain a proactive force in global development moving forward," he added.

