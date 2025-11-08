China's five-year plans drive economic, social development: report

Xinhua) 15:40, November 08, 2025

BEIJING, Nov. 7 (Xinhua) -- China's 14 five-year plans implemented during the past decades have significantly driven the country's economic and social development, bringing about the two miracles of rapid economic growth and long-term social stability, according to a think tank report released on Friday.

The report, titled "The Critical Stage toward Basically Realizing Chinese Modernization -- Strategic Blueprint for China's Economic and Social Development in the 15th Five-Year Plan Period," was released by China's national high-level think tanks of the Central Institute of Party History and Literature and the Xinhua News Agency.

Since the first Five-Year Plan (1953-1957) laid the industrial groundwork for development, China has grown into and remained the world's second-largest economy, according to the report.

According to the report, at constant prices, China's GDP in 2023 was 223 times that of 1952, while its per capita GDP increased by 89 times over the same period.

Amid a world of changes and uncertainties, the formulation and implementation of the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030) will enable China to maintain its role as the major engine and anchor of world peace and development, and present a vision of unwavering and enduring certainty to the world, according to the report.

