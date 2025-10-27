Plan outlines opportunities for the world

China Daily) 11:25, October 27, 2025

In a global landscape fraught with uncertainties, China's development commitment offers the international community stability and positive momentum, experts said.

China's growth will create vast opportunities for the world, opening new avenues for cooperation in areas such as technology, sustainable development, the green economy and the digital economy, they said, adding that such collaboration will allow countries to tap into their shared potential and reap more benefits.

Their remarks came after the fourth plenary session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, which was held in Beijing last week, outlined China's development blueprint for the next five years, signaling the nation's readiness to share opportunities and pursue common development with the rest of the world.

According to a communique released on Thursday, the session adopted the Recommendations of the CPC Central Committee for Formulating the 15th Five-Year Plan for Economic and Social Development, which provides a road map for the nation to pursue high-quality growth.

Mark Logan, former member of Parliament of the United Kingdom, said that amid global uncertainties, one of the few certainties is that China's government and people will devote themselves fully to fulfilling the key principles of the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-30).

"These plenums have become essential indicators for the global economy, and the UK is watching closely to identify opportunities to work on our economic partnership over the coming years," he said.

With China's increased emphasis on domestic consumption and continued commitment to high-tech innovation, the UK is well positioned to contribute meaningfully to the world's second-largest economy, Logan said. "Our strengths in services, advanced manufacturing and green technology align naturally with China's development priorities," he added.

Through the Belt and Road Initiative and other global frameworks, China offers valuable development pathways for countries in the Global South, as well as for developed nations, Logan said.

"Those who want to position China as an enemy are, in fact, positioning the UK as an enemy to further modernization, when there's still much we can do bilaterally," he said.

Shakeel Ahmad Ramay, chief executive officer of the Asian Institute of Eco-civilization Research and Development in Pakistan, said that by formulating a new five-year plan, China is continuing to deepen reforms and advance development, a move that will sustain its healthy economic growth and inject strong momentum into global economic recovery.

Under its 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-25), China delivered a series of development achievements that captured global attention, Ramay said. From economic transformation and tech breakthroughs to green development, China has taken a leading role on the world stage, while significantly improving the well-being of its people, he said.

"The 15th Five-Year Plan signals that China is entering a new stage of modernization, which prioritizes people's welfare and shared prosperity. It outlines efforts to reshape the country's economic and technological landscape, positioning China as a new hub of innovation and scientific progress," Ramay said.

The security mechanism will be upgraded to meet the needs of a modernized nation, while environmental protection and climate-resilient development have also been placed high on the agenda, he added.

John Ross, former director of the UK's London Economics and Business Policy Bureau, said that China has entered a new stage of high-quality development, powered by technology and innovation. The country now stands at the global forefront in areas such as artificial intelligence, clean energy and digital technology, he said.

"During the 15th Five-Year Plan, China needs to cultivate high-quality engineering talent and invest heavily in scientific research, while advancing innovation and cementing its position in the global leadership of new quality productive forces," Ross said.

"For developing nations, China serves as a compelling model of advanced development. Just a decade ago, its economy was expanding rapidly, but it had yet to emerge as a technological leader. Today, China is at the forefront of innovation globally, occupying the very position that countries in the Global South aspire to reach," he said.

Ross highlighted the effectiveness of China's economic planning, noting that it offers a comprehensive vision for the nation's economic trajectory, in contrast with the short-term monetary and fiscal policies typical of Western approaches.

