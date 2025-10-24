Poster: Vision for China's 15th Five-Year Plan

By Liang Xiaojian, Han Xiaomeng, Shan Xin (People's Daily App) 09:17, October 24, 2025

The Recommendations of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee for Formulating the 15th Five-Year Plan for Economic and Social Development has been deliberated over and was adopted on Thursday at the fourth plenary session of the 20th Central Committee of the CPC in Beijing.

Take a look at the guiding principles for economic and social development as well as the major objectives for the 15th Five-Year Plan period.

