Home>>
Poster: Vision for China's 15th Five-Year Plan
By Liang Xiaojian, Han Xiaomeng, Shan Xin (People's Daily App) 09:17, October 24, 2025
The Recommendations of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee for Formulating the 15th Five-Year Plan for Economic and Social Development has been deliberated over and was adopted on Thursday at the fourth plenary session of the 20th Central Committee of the CPC in Beijing.
Take a look at the guiding principles for economic and social development as well as the major objectives for the 15th Five-Year Plan period.
(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Foreign businesses upbeat on China’s devt prospects as top meeting deliberates on draft proposals for 15th Five-Year Plan
- Five-year plans steer decades of progress
- CPC leadership to hold key meeting from October 20 to 23 on five-year plan, injecting greater confidence into volatile world
- From resilient economy to wider opening up, China's 14th five-year plan delivers remarkable results
- China to present achievements in 14th Five-Year Plan period
- Your voice matters: China seeks public input on upcoming five-year plan
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.