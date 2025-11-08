Full Text: Address by Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang at Belem Climate Summit

Xinhua) 14:38, November 08, 2025

BELEM, Brazil, Nov. 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang on Thursday delivered a speech at the Belem Climate Summit.

The following is the full text of the speech:

Remarks by H.E. Ding Xuexiang

Special Representative of President Xi Jinping,

Member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of The CPC Central Committee, and

Vice Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China

At the Belem Climate Summit

Belem, November 6, 2025

Your Excellency President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva,

Colleagues,

Good morning! It gives me great pleasure to attend the Belem Climate Summit as the special representative of Chinese President Xi Jinping. First of all, I have the honor to convey the best wishes from President Xi Jinping to Brazil for hosting this Summit. President Xi Jinping highly commends the important contributions made by the Brazilian Presidency to global climate governance, and wishes COP30 a full success.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Paris Agreement and global climate governance is entering a critical stage. China has made notable achievements in implementing its 2030 Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), and achieved ahead of schedule the targets of installed capacity of wind and solar power and total forest stock. At the United Nations Climate Summit on September 24, President Xi Jinping solemnly announced China's 2035 NDCs covering all economic sectors and all greenhouse gases. This is the first time that China put forward an absolute emissions reduction target, which is a testament to China's firm resolve and maximum effort.

The just-concluded Fourth Plenary Session of the 20th Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee deliberated over and adopted the recommendations for the economic and social development plan over the next five years. It made important arrangements for building a Beautiful China. It stressed that guided by the goals of achieving peak carbon and carbon neutrality, China will make concerted efforts to cut carbon emissions, reduce pollution, pursue green development and boost economic growth, and reinforce ecological security shields and strengthen green development drivers. China is a country that honors its commitments. China will accelerate the green transition in all areas of economic and social development, work actively and prudently toward peak carbon emissions, and make greater contributions to addressing climate change.

Colleagues,

Humanity now stands at a new crossroads. It is imperative for all parties to uphold true multilateralism, strengthen solidarity and coordination and make sustained progress in global climate governance. To this end, I would like to make three propositions.

First, we should keep to the right direction. Green and low-carbon transition is the trend of the times. We need to stay confident, balance such goals as environmental protection, economic development, job creation and poverty eradication, seek coordinated progress on livelihood improvement and climate governance, and promote high-quality development to deliver greater benefits to the people of all countries.

Second, we should translate climate commitments into action. The key to addressing climate change lies in taking action. We need to abide by the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities, fully and effectively implement the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and its Paris Agreement, and uphold international fairness and justice in the course of action and implementation. Developed countries should take the lead in fulfilling emission reduction obligations, deliver on their finance commitments, and provide more technology and capacity building support to developing countries.

Third, we should deepen openness and cooperation. The global transition toward green and low-carbon growth calls for a sound environment for international economic and trade cooperation. We need to strengthen international collaboration on green technology and industry, remove trade barriers and ensure the free flow of quality green products to better meet the needs of global sustainable development.

China is ready to work with all parties to unswervingly promote green and low-carbon development and build a beautiful world of harmony between humanity and nature.

Thank you.

