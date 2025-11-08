China to continue contributing wisdom to global development, security, governance and civilization in 2026-2030: report
BEIJING, Nov. 7 (Xinhua) -- China will continue to contribute its wisdom to the cause of global development, security, governance, and civilization in the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030), making sure that the results of modernization will benefit people of all countries in a more equitable way, according to a think tank report released on Friday.
The report, titled "The Critical Stage toward Basically Realizing Chinese Modernization -- Strategic Blueprint for China's Economic and Social Development in the 15th Five-Year Plan Period," was released by the national high-level think tanks of the Central Institute of Party History and Literature and the Xinhua News Agency.
In the 15th Five-Year Plan period, China will remain bound to peace, openness, cooperation and justice, according to the report.
Successfully realizing economic and social development in the 15th Five-Year Plan period not only carries the dreams and aspirations of the Chinese people on their path toward modernization, but also bears profound significance for creating a new model for human civilization and exploring the future path of humanity development, the report said.
