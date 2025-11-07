Understanding China's urban development through a Chinese perspective

A foreign visitor takes photos of an urban planning model at the Shanghai Urban Planning Exhibition Center, Shanghai. (Photo/Tang Ke)

From the ancient wisdom in Kaogong ji, or The Artificer's record, the earliest Chinese book on technologies which describes how craftsmen build the state, to the Athens Charter that defines the functions of a modern city, humanity's pursuit of the ideal city has spanned millennia.

China's current efforts to build people-centered smart cities, aligned with the vision of making cities better places to live, reveal distinctive perspectives on urban development.

The first lies in its foundational philosophy: The principle that cities are built by and for the people defines the essence of China's approach to urban modernization.

In Shanghai's Xuhui Riverside, foreign expert Kseniia Kirianaki observed how a prime riverfront area was preserved as public space rather than becoming commercial or luxury residential zones. It's truly remarkable, she said.

From building twin hills in the city center based on citizens' suggestions to building apartment blocks for food delivery riders, Shanghai consistently prioritizes people in its planning, reserving premium resources for public use and ensuring equitable access to services. The people's city ethos shines vividly here.

Tourists visit a cultural block transformed from an abandoned factory in Huaibei, east China's Anhui province. (Photo/Wan Shanchao)

Nationally, cities embrace this same principle. Beijing has implemented detailed underground space development plans, while Guangzhou expands its network of public cultural facilities.

Urban planning now begins with residents' actual needs; city construction emphasizes livability and employment; governance fosters collective participation and shared benefits. Though cities express this warmth differently, all share the core commitment: only by building foundations for better lives can citizens' sense of fulfillment, happiness, and security truly flourish.

The second perspective is evident in practice. China's pursuit of high-quality, connotative urban development is charting a new course for people-oriented modernization.

Visitors to Chongqing's digital urban operations center witness firsthand how integrated data systems underpin city management. In Fuzhou's historical and cultural area Sanfang Qixiang, which literally means three lanes and seven alleys, urban renewal has both preserved the city's cultural heritage and improved residents' quality of life. Similarly, Nanjing's Tangshan Quarry Park exemplifies ecological restoration, transforming a former mining site into a thriving public green space - turning industrial scars into recreational havens.

These cases illustrate the compelling demonstration effect of China's high-quality urban development. As UN Under-Secretary-General Anaclaudia Rossbach noted, China's experience offers valuable insights globally.

China's cities have shifted from large-scale expansion to improving quality and efficiency, emphasizing intensive growth over extensive development. By focusing on the construction of modern cities of the people that are innovative, desirable to live in, beautiful, resilient, culturally advanced, and smart, China is refining its urban vision. This approach seeks efficient, distinctive, and well-coordinated progress to enhance the overall quality of urban life.

The third perspective lies in its global influence. China demonstrates its sense of responsibility by providing international public goods.

Take the concept of the 15-minute community life circle as an example. First proposed by Shanghai at the inaugural World Cities Day Forum in 2014, the concept quickly spread across the country. Later, Paris introduced its own 15-minute city plan, and Milan has been described by media as one of the cities closest to achieving that vision. This resonance shows how China's ideas are inspiring global urban innovation.

China's contributions go beyond concepts. The Shanghai Award has become a high-level UN recognition for urban sustainability achievements. The Shanghai Manual remains among the most downloaded publications from UN-Habitat , and the Shanghai Index is being piloted in cities across multiple countries. These efforts offer new solutions to urbanization challenges and highlight China's responsibility and contribution as a major country.

Today's China is committed to building a collaborative social governance system with broad participation, aiming to deliver benefits for all. The goal is to make cities true homes of happiness for their residents and ensure development brings tangible improvements to everyday life. This commitment resonates with historical aspirations while representing a significant contribution to global urban civilization.

