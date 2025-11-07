China's foreign trade grows by 3.6% in Jan-Oct, maintains steady trend

Global Times) 13:55, November 07, 2025

An aerial drone photo shows the container terminal of Lianyungang Port in east China's Jiangsu Province. Photo:Xinhua

China's goods imports and exports posted steady growth in the first 10 months this year, with total foreign trade volume growing by 3.6 percent year-on-year to reach 37.31 trillion yuan ($5.24 trillion), according to the General Administration of Customs.

China's imports and exports to countries and regions in the Belt and Road market reached 19.28 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 5.9 percent, accounting for 51.7 percent of China's total foreign trade.

Foreign trade by private enterprises totaled 21.28 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 7.2 percent.

In October, foreign trade volume reached 3.7 trillion yuan, with exports amounting to 2.17 trillion yuan and imports reaching 1.53 trillion yuan, data showed.

