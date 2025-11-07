Home>>
China's foreign trade up 3.6 pct in first 10 months
(Xinhua) 13:40, November 07, 2025
BEIJING, Nov. 7 (Xinhua) -- China's total goods imports and exports in yuan-denominated terms rose to 37.31 trillion yuan (about 5.27 trillion U.S. dollars) in the first 10 months of 2025, up 3.6 percent year on year, official data showed Friday.
The growth rate slowed from an increase of 4 percent registered in the first nine months of the year, according to the General Administration of Customs.
In October alone, China's goods imports and exports edged up 0.1 percent year on year to 3.7 trillion yuan.
