Xinjiang launches consumption voucher program to boost winter tourism

Xinhua) 08:48, November 07, 2025

Tourists ski in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, April 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

URUMQI, Nov. 6 (Xinhua) -- Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region will launch a consumption voucher program on Nov. 14 to boost winter tourism during its snowy season, the regional culture and tourism department announced on Thursday.

A total of 10,000 vouchers, each with a face value of 20 yuan (2.82 U.S. dollars), will be valid for use at 11 ski resorts rated at the 4S class or above across the region, covering popular winter destinations such as Urumqi, Changji, Ili and Altay, the department said.

Vouchers are applicable once a ski pass purchase reaches or exceeds 100 yuan. Skiers can claim their vouchers through a WeChat mini-program.

Renowned for its long snowy season and high-quality snow, Xinjiang has developed a comprehensive winter tourism system that integrates skiing, snow sightseeing and local cultural experiences.

Last snowy season, standardized ski resorts in Xinjiang welcomed approximately 3.57 million tourists, which was a year-on-year increase of 10.22 percent and generated a tourism revenue of 844 million yuan -- up 39.13 percent year on year.

Department official Li Meng said that the voucher program will run until February 2026. It is aimed at stimulating spending on winter sports, and at boosting the high-quality development of the region's winter tourism sector.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)