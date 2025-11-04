China to extend unilateral visa-free policy for over 40 countries, with Sweden newly added

Xinhua) 13:16, November 04, 2025

BEIJING, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- China will extend its unilateral visa-exemption arrangements for more than 40 countries to Dec. 31, 2026, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Monday.

Mao made the remarks at a regular news briefing as the unilateral visa-free policy for some of those countries will expire at the end of this year.

China also decides to include Sweden in the visa-free scheme effective from Nov. 10, 2025 to Dec. 31, 2026, Mao said.

Under the policy, holders of ordinary passports from those countries, including France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, Switzerland, Ireland and Hungary, will be exempted from visa requirement if they enter China for the purpose of business, tourism, family or friend visits, exchange and transit. They can stay in China for no more than 30 days without visa.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)