News Analysis: Surge in foreign arrivals to China promotes mutual understanding

Xinhua) 16:58, October 17, 2025

BEIJING, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- A sustained surge in foreign arrivals to China, thanks to the country's visa-free policies, has promoted cultural exchange and mutual understanding between China and other countries.

From July to September, foreign nationals made 7.246 million visits to China under its visa-free policies, marking a 48.3 percent year-on-year increase, the National Immigration Administration said on Thursday. Visa-free entries accounted for 72.2 percent of all entries made by foreign nationals.

The momentum was also seen during the National Day holiday, which ran from Oct. 1 to 8. A total of 751,000 foreigners entered China during the holiday, including 535,000 who entered under visa-free travel policies -- year-on-year increases of 19.8 percent and 46.8 percent, respectively.

Committed to opening up, China has been continually expanding its visa-free travel policies for foreigners in recent years. Tourists from 76 countries are now able to benefit from unilateral or mutual visa-free entry, while citizens of 55 countries can visit China visa-free in transit for up to 10 days, before traveling on to a third destination.

With China's efforts to make trips to the country more convenient and appealing, "China Travel" and "China Shopping" have gone viral on overseas social media. More foreigners can now experience China firsthand.

From the Forbidden City and the Great Wall to old streets and quiet alleyways, foreign visitors are exploring China in greater depth and in more personal ways. Tourists can savor special snack foods in different places, wear traditional Hanfu, and even take part in handicraft making.

Besides big cities, unique small towns are drawing international visitors. Picturesque towns and heritage-rich villages also open new windows into China's diverse traditions.

Foreign tourists also find shopping more affordable. The minimum purchase threshold for departure tax refunds was reduced to 200 yuan (about 28.2 U.S. dollars) from 500 yuan. By the end of August, the number of tax refund stores serving foreign visitors had surpassed 10,000.

At the same time, China is working to remove payment and language barriers for foreign visitors. Mobile payment platforms like Alipay and WeChat Pay now support direct linkage with international credit cards, while AI-powered translation tools are introduced at airports and tourist attractions.

The rise of "China Shopping" reflects more than just a tourism or consumer trend -- it's also about connection and exchange. The country's exchanges with the world continue to deepen, strengthening mutual understanding and people-to-people ties.

With a well-developed transport network, foreign tourists can explore more places in China and see a fuller picture of a modern, open and vibrant country. Each trip, purchase and interaction helps build bridges between cultures.

Chinese citizens are also feeling the warmth of cultural exchange through moments of cross-language cooperation and friendship. This two-way interaction embodies the Chinese wisdom of "harmony in diversity."

"China Travel" and "China Shopping" have evolved into new symbols of openness and innovation. Behind the shopping bags and selfies lies a deeper story -- one of exchange, understanding, and shared opportunity.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)