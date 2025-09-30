South Korea begins trial visa-free entry for Chinese tour groups
(ECNS) -- South Korea has implemented a trial visa-free policy for Chinese tour groups as a response to China's unilateral trial of visa-free entry for South Korean citizens, according to the Chinese Embassy in South Korea.
A delegation from South Korea's tourism industry takes photos of the scenery along the route in South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (File photo provided to China News Network)
During the trial period, Chinese tour groups of three or more people will be able to enter South Korea without a visa and stay for up to 15 days.
The policy will take effect on Sept. 29 and last until June 30, 2026.
Both individual and group tourists can enter Jeju Island visa-free and stay for up to 30 days, according to previous policies.
