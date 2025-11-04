Estonian foreign minister to visit China

Xinhua) 10:09, November 04, 2025

BEIJING, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- Minister of Foreign Affairs of Estonia Margus Tsahkna will visit China from November 4 to 6, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday.

Tsahkna will make the trip at the invitation of Wang Yi, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese foreign minister, the spokesperson said.

