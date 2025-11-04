China expands 240-hour visa-free transit entry policy to cover 65 ports

Inbound passengers go through border inspection procedures at Haikou Meilan International Airport in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Oct. 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

China's National Immigration Administration (NIA) has issued 10 measures on immigration and entry-exit management services to implement policies supporting further opening-up and facilitating high-quality development. Among these initiatives is the expansion of entry ports authorized to issue single-entry travel permits for island of Taiwan residents visiting the Chinese mainland as well as the addition of five entry ports in South China's Guangdong Province under the 240-hour visa-free transit policy for foreigners and the introduction of an online foreigner entry card system.

The rollout of these policy measures demonstrates the government's strong commitment to advancing high-quality opening-up, aiming to facilitate cross-Straits and international exchanges, promote economic and trade cooperation, and support the flow of innovative resources, a Chinese expert said.

Tangible measures

The new measures, with specific implementations, cover a wide range of activities that facilitate cross-border or cross-region people-to-people exchanges, and exchanges between the mainland and Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), Macao SAR and island of Taiwan make up the main part of the measures.

Under the new policy, residents from the island of Taiwan arriving at the ports without valid travel documents for entering and exiting the mainland may apply to the exit-entry administration authorities of public security organs at the port for the single-entry Mainland Travel Permit for Taiwan Residents, and may obtain the document and enter upon approval, the NIA said.

Meanwhile, starting from Wednesday, mainland residents' applications for family visit endorsements for traveling to and from the island of Taiwan will now be accepted nationwide. Mainland residents planning to travel to and from the island of Taiwan for family visits can submit applications for family visit endorsements at any exit-entry administration authorities of public security organs above county level, according to the NIA. The application procedures will be aligned with the requirements prescribed by the place of household registration of the applicant, the NIA said.

Other policies include the expansion of the pilot implementation of the talent visa policy for travel between the mainland and Hong Kong and Macao. Starting from Wednesday, in addition to Beijing, Shanghai, and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, the policy will be implemented across the Yangtze River Delta, the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, and all national free trade zones.

According to the policy, outstanding mainland talents working in these regions—including scientific research, cultural and educational, healthcare, legal, and other professionals—may apply for multiple-entry talent visas to Hong Kong or Macao, valid for one to 5 years, with each stay in Hong Kong or Macao not exceeding 30 days, using relevant proof issued by talent authorities or qualified employers.

The new policies have also included some new measures that make it easier for foreign travelers coming to China. For example, starting from Wednesday, five additional ports including Hengqin will be added as entry points for the 240-hour visa-free transit policy, increasing the total number of ports eligible for the 240-hour visa-free transit from 60 to 65.

Also, starting from November 20, foreigners entering China can submit their entry information online in advance through online platforms such as the official website of the NIA.

The introduction of the new measures underscores China's commitment to greater openness in a sustained and high-level manner, Li Youhuan, a research fellow at the Guangdong University of Finance and Economics, told the Global Times on Monday, noting that the measures enhance cross-border travel by increasing entry points, shortening transit times, and lowering travel costs, thereby enabling more efficient movement of people.

Moreover, the streamlined procedures, which were previously time-consuming, are expected to encourage greater travel between the mainland and Hong Kong, Macao, and Taiwan, fostering economic and social exchanges and enabling people from these regions to better seize the opportunities offered by the nation's high-quality opening-up, ultimately supporting overall regional development, the expert said.

Among the 10 measures introduced, those related to cross-Straits travel highlight the overarching theme of integrated development, closely linking the promotion of national reunification with the enhancement of the well-being of compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Straits, Liu Ying, a researcher at the Institute of Taiwan Studies of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times on Monday, noting that this sends a strong signal of the mainland's continued commitment to expanding cross-Straits exchanges and interactions.

Liu further noted that the new policies emphasize the use of technology to improve border efficiency, making travel for residents between the mainland and Taiwan more convenient and cost-effective.

Teng Tai-Hsien, secretary-general of the Straits Economic &Cultural Interchange Association, warmly welcomed the related facilitation measures. He told the Global Times on Monday that the two sides of the Taiwan Straits share the same ancestry, common cultural roots, and close geographical proximity, noting that peace, stability, and prosperity across the Straits, with people living and working in security and comfort, are the shared aspirations of all compatriots across the Straits.

On a further note, Teng said that these new facilitation measures not only help strengthen comprehensive integration and development in areas such as economy, trade, and culture, but also lay a foundation for future peaceful reunification.

Further opening-up

The introduction of the new policies carries far-reaching significance against the backdrop of global economic recovery and accelerates regional economic cooperation, Liang Haiming, dean of the Hainan University Belt and Road Research Institute, told the Global Times on Monday, noting that the policies underscore China's steadfast commitment to deepening its opening-up, particularly in optimizing the international business environment and promoting regional connectivity.

The country has implemented a series of policy measures to promote people-to-people exchanges and further opening-up. With ongoing enhancements to the visa-free transit policy, inbound tourist numbers have been rising rapidly.

In the third quarter, national immigration authorities inspected a total of 178 million entry and exit trips, up 12.9 percent year-on-year. Among them, 89.37 million trips were made by mainland residents, an increase of 13.8 percent, and 68.73 million trips involved residents from Hong Kong, Macao, and Taiwan, up 6.2 percent, according to the NIA.

Trips by foreigners totaled 20.13 million, a rise of 22.3 percent year-on-year. Among these, 7.246 million trips were made under visa-free entries, accounting for 72.2 percent of all foreign arrivals.

China's opening-up measures are continuing. On Monday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said that China has decided to extend the visa exemption policy for countries including France.

To implement the guiding principles of the fourth plenary session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, expand high-standard opening up, and continue to facilitate cross-border travel, China has decided to extend visa-free policy to France and other countries to December 31, 2026, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said.

China has added Sweden to the visa-free scheme effective from November 10, 2025 to December 31, 2026, Mao added.

China's continuous efforts for boosting travel activities between countries and regions send a positive signal to the international community about the nation's dedication to openness and cooperation, helping to enhance the country's participation and influence in the ongoing process of globalization, Liang said.

